|
|
DAVID E. JOHNSON
HENDERSON, KENTUCKY
David E. Johnson, 84, of Henderson, Kentucky, formerly of Kent, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at his home.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Jo Anne; three sons, Paul Johnson and his wife, Jane, of Henderson, Kentucky, Todd Johnson and his wife, Sharon, of West Chester, Ohio, and Craig Johnson and his wife, Amy, of Milford, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Megan, Jonathan, Andy, Eric, Haley, Alex, Allison, Matt, and Katie; four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be at noon Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church. Pastor Mark Moog will officiate. Burial will be in Standing Rock Cemetery in Kent, Ohio, at a later date.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner on May 2, 2019