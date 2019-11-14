|
David Eblen
Sebree - David Keith Eblen, 60 of Sebree, KY Passed away Wednesday November 13, 2019 in Russellville, KY.
He was born in Henderson, KY on July 31, 1959 to the late Franklin Davis and Patricia Ailene (Lewis) Eblen.
David was a Loving husband, father, grandfather. He lived his life as a man of faith and to serve the Lord. David was the President of his trucking company B&N Enterprises, Inc for 41 years, where he drove long haul and short haul routes. He was a member of Sebree First Baptist Church where he served as Deacon and assistant Sunday School teacher of the Men's Class. He was also a member of the Gideons International.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Walker) Eblen, 2 children; Jody Lynn Eblen of Henderson, John David Eblen and wife Kelsey of Sebree, KY. Two grandchildren; Emma and Waylon Eblen of Sebree, Two sisters; Vicky (Andy) Jackson of Robards, KY, Crystal (Ricky) Childress of Henderson, KY. Two brothers; Greg Eblen of Colorado and Steve (Shirley) Eblen of Dixon, KY. Nieces and Nephews.
Services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday November 16, 2019 at Sebree First Baptist Church. Dr. Bob Hardison and Rev. Robert Forker will officiate.
Burial will be in Springdale Cemetery in Sebree.
Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 until 8:00 at Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree Chapel and Saturday 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Sebree First Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be; Brad Johnson, Tony Steinwachs, Jerry Proctor, Jerry Haynes, Tim Cottingham, Jerry Buchanan, Kem Knight and Scott Shelton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Littrel and the Mens Sunday School class of Sebree First Baptist Church.
Online condolences at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019