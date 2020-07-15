1/1
David Gilbert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Gilbert

Henderson - David Gilbert, age 67, of Henderson, Ky made his earthly transition on Thursday, July 9, 2020, while at Redbanks Nursing Home.

He was a graduate of Henderson City High School. He was employed at Anaconda Aluminum Company, where he was a crane operator for years. He was a member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church, but attended Greater Norris Chapel Baptist Church.

He leaves cherished memories for his wife of 45 years, Amber Gilbert; two sons: David Devon and Jonathan Gilbert; one daughter: Ashley Gilbert; his mother Arabella "Kitty" Bushrod Moore; six grandchildren; four brothers; three sisters; many step-brothers and sisters, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Homegoing services will be at 12:00 p.m. at Greater Norris Chapel Baptist Church, Friday, July 17, 2020, Rev. Charles Johnson officiating. Visitation will also be on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be at Fernwood Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel. Due to COVID-19, face masks/ coverings are required and social distancing will be practiced.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved