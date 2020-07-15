David GilbertHenderson - David Gilbert, age 67, of Henderson, Ky made his earthly transition on Thursday, July 9, 2020, while at Redbanks Nursing Home.He was a graduate of Henderson City High School. He was employed at Anaconda Aluminum Company, where he was a crane operator for years. He was a member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church, but attended Greater Norris Chapel Baptist Church.He leaves cherished memories for his wife of 45 years, Amber Gilbert; two sons: David Devon and Jonathan Gilbert; one daughter: Ashley Gilbert; his mother Arabella "Kitty" Bushrod Moore; six grandchildren; four brothers; three sisters; many step-brothers and sisters, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.Homegoing services will be at 12:00 p.m. at Greater Norris Chapel Baptist Church, Friday, July 17, 2020, Rev. Charles Johnson officiating. Visitation will also be on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be at Fernwood Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel. Due to COVID-19, face masks/ coverings are required and social distancing will be practiced.