David Griffin Stone
Henderson - David Griffin Stone, age 73, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 7:03 am Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the
Lucy Smith King Care Center under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
David retired from Cresline Plastics after 44 years. He was a U.S. Marine Veteran having served in Vietnam. His greatest love was his family and enjoyed playing cards, U.K. Wildcat Basketball and sports of all types.
He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Lee Stone, sisters, Phyllis Ann Stone, Myrtle Ratley, Juanita Aldridge and his stepfather, Maxie Word.
Mr. Stone is survived by his wife of 52 years: Mary E. Stone of Henderson, KY; daughters Kimberley R. Cantley and husband Neal of Eddyville, KY, Kelly Scott of Patoka, IN.; son Griff Stone II of Henderson, KY; mother, Georgia Word of Henderson, KY; sisters Mary Ann Norman of Henderson, KY, and Kathy Stofleth and husband Larry of Evansville, IN; brothers Donald Stone and wife Maggie of Baton Rouge, LA; Thomas D. Stone and wife Sue of Slidell, LA; Roger Stone and wife Sharon of Henderson, KY; Gerald Stone and wife Beulah of Robards, KY; grandchildren Kyle Stone, Tyler Cantley, Hunter Cantley, Bryce Cantley, Kameron Cantley, Tori Scott, Sam Scott, Kara Scott, Braxton Stone, Brayden Stone, Grey Stone; 10 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to David's Life Celebration from 4:00-8:00 pm Tuesday and again on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Tapp Funeral Home, Henderson, KY. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the funeral home with Bro. Jeff Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.
Military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Worsham Post #40.
Arrangements entrusted to Tapp Funeral Home, online condolences may be made at www.tappfh.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019