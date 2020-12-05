David Larry Blanford
Henderson - David Larry Blanford, age 79, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 8:55 a.m., Friday, December 4, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville, IN.
Larry worked as a coal miner, a car salesman, and a butcher. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, and shooting pool.
In addition to his father, Joseph Blanford and mother, Nettie Curry, Larry was preceded in death by his daughter, Beverly Wilson, and siblings: Ruby Young, Jan Richmond, and Kenny Blanford.
Larry is survived by his wife of 22 years, Margaret Madden Blanford; stepchildren: Angela Andrews and husband Henry, Charla Shelton and husband Jimmy, and Doug Simpson and wife Amy; siblings: Judy Tutor and husband Roy, Debbie Rhye and husband Terry, Lori Bratcher and husband Craig, Danny Joe Blanford and wife Jonel, Denny Blanford and wife Brenda, Jeff Blanford, Steve Blanford and wife Brenda; several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Due to current restrictions on gatherings, the family's services will be private. Reverend Terry Rhye will deliver words of comfort at a graveside service at Corydon Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Buzz Frederick, Danny Joe Blanford, Earl Frederick, Gary Nally, Henry Andrews, and Donald Madden.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
