David Mason Johnson
Henderson, Kentucky - David Mason Johnson, 61, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at his home.
He attended Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. David was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran. He was a finance manager for the duration of his professional career. David was an avid tennis player and fisherman and enjoyed cooking. Above all, his greatest joy was his three children.
He was preceded in death by his father, James David Johnson.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Alison Hendrick Johnson; three children, Mason Johnson, Dr. Mary Anne O'Daniel and her husband, Kolby, and Morgan Johnson, all of Henderson, Kentucky; his mother, Eva Heilman of Evansville, Indiana; four sisters, Jovita Herron of Grand Rivers, Kentucky, Jan Prather and Jennifer Bartek and her husband, Bill, both of Evansville, Indiana, and Susie Sigler and her husband, Jim, of Paducah, Kentucky; nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Father Larry McBride will officiate. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and until 10 a.m. Saturday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home where prayers will be said at 6 p.m. Friday.
Contributions may be made to New Hope Animal Rescue Center or Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Herron, Brock Sigler, Jared Sigler, Brett Jones, Chris DeLamar, and Mark McKee.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 22, 2019