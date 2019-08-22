Services
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
For more information about
David Johnson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Mason Johnson


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Mason Johnson Obituary
David Mason Johnson

Henderson, Kentucky - David Mason Johnson, 61, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at his home.

He attended Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. David was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran. He was a finance manager for the duration of his professional career. David was an avid tennis player and fisherman and enjoyed cooking. Above all, his greatest joy was his three children.

He was preceded in death by his father, James David Johnson.

Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Alison Hendrick Johnson; three children, Mason Johnson, Dr. Mary Anne O'Daniel and her husband, Kolby, and Morgan Johnson, all of Henderson, Kentucky; his mother, Eva Heilman of Evansville, Indiana; four sisters, Jovita Herron of Grand Rivers, Kentucky, Jan Prather and Jennifer Bartek and her husband, Bill, both of Evansville, Indiana, and Susie Sigler and her husband, Jim, of Paducah, Kentucky; nieces and nephews.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Father Larry McBride will officiate. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and until 10 a.m. Saturday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home where prayers will be said at 6 p.m. Friday.

Contributions may be made to New Hope Animal Rescue Center or Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School.

Pallbearers will be Kevin Herron, Brock Sigler, Jared Sigler, Brett Jones, Chris DeLamar, and Mark McKee.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now