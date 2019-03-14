Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church
511 2nd St
Henderson, KY
1942 - 2019
Kenneth David Vowels, 76, of Owensboro, passed away March 3, 2019. He was born in Waverly, Ky on December 7, 1942 to the late Doug and Helen Vowels. David was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church. He enjoyed golf, was outgoing and never met a stranger. David was an avid basketball fan and his favorite teams were K.W.C. and U.K.

David was also preceded in death by his brothers, Donny Vowels and J.D. Vowels; and sister, Helen Jane Parker Hurt.

He is survived by a daughter, Mischelle Vowels; son, Jason O'Bryan; brothers, Robert (Rosalie) Vowels, Marty (Judy) Vowels, Billy Joe (Nancy) Vowels, Birdie (Judy) Vowels; sister, Mary Anne (Norman) Williams and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Holy Name Catholic Church in Henderson. Burial will follow at St. Peters Cemetery in Waverly.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to the Diabetes Coalition, , or the Dementia Society of America.

Memories and condolences for the family of David Vowels may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 14, 2019
