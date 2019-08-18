|
David Walter Moore
Henderson - David Walter Moore, 62, of Henderson, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson.
He was born in Henderson on May 21, 1957 to the late Louis Elden and Margaret (Eblen) Moore.
Mr. Moore graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1979 with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics. He was the former superintendent of Henderson County Water Department and a member of First United Methodist Church in Henderson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Louis Moore.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Susan Moore; son, Samuel Moore of Henderson; sisters, Sandy Long (Charlie) of Evansville, Gayle Moore of Henderson and Laura Woods (Paul) of Newton, Illinois; brothers-in-law, John Roederer (Susan) of Indianapolis, Indiana and Paul Roederer (Leslie) of Haven, Kansas; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be on Tuesday, August 20 at 1 p.m. at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Jim Wofford officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice or First United Methodist Church.
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 18, 2019