Debbie Graham
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Debbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debbie Graham

Uniontown, KY - Debbie Graham, age 63 of Uniontown, KY passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Methodist Hospital Union County. She was born July 24, 1956 to the late J.L. and Jean Harris in Henderson, KY. She enjoyed planting flowers, gardening, and crafts. Debbie loved taking care of wild animals and helping raise them. She was affectionately known by her family as the "animal whisperer". She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Mary Sue Coker. Survivors include:

husband of 47 years, Ray Graham of Uniontown, KY; 1 daughter, Carrie Howard and husband Brent of Morganfield, KY; 2 sons, Ronnie Graham and wife Maggie of Uniontown, KY and Joshua Lee Graham and wife Kayla of Sturgis, KY; 1 sister, Jackie Pierce and husband Michael of Uniontown, KY; 6 Grandchildren, Jake Howard, Austin Graham, Alex Graham, Breezy Graham,

Isabella Graham, and Remmy Graham. The service will be 10AM Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. Fr. Randy Howard will officiate. The burial will be in Uniontown City Cemetery. The visitation will be 4-8PM Tuesday and 8AM until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made to www.whitsellfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union County Advocate from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
(270) 389-1460
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved