Debbie Graham
Uniontown, KY - Debbie Graham, age 63 of Uniontown, KY passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Methodist Hospital Union County. She was born July 24, 1956 to the late J.L. and Jean Harris in Henderson, KY. She enjoyed planting flowers, gardening, and crafts. Debbie loved taking care of wild animals and helping raise them. She was affectionately known by her family as the "animal whisperer". She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Mary Sue Coker. Survivors include:
husband of 47 years, Ray Graham of Uniontown, KY; 1 daughter, Carrie Howard and husband Brent of Morganfield, KY; 2 sons, Ronnie Graham and wife Maggie of Uniontown, KY and Joshua Lee Graham and wife Kayla of Sturgis, KY; 1 sister, Jackie Pierce and husband Michael of Uniontown, KY; 6 Grandchildren, Jake Howard, Austin Graham, Alex Graham, Breezy Graham,
Isabella Graham, and Remmy Graham. The service will be 10AM Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. Fr. Randy Howard will officiate. The burial will be in Uniontown City Cemetery. The visitation will be 4-8PM Tuesday and 8AM until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made to www.whitsellfuneralhome.com.
Uniontown, KY - Debbie Graham, age 63 of Uniontown, KY passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Methodist Hospital Union County. She was born July 24, 1956 to the late J.L. and Jean Harris in Henderson, KY. She enjoyed planting flowers, gardening, and crafts. Debbie loved taking care of wild animals and helping raise them. She was affectionately known by her family as the "animal whisperer". She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Mary Sue Coker. Survivors include:
husband of 47 years, Ray Graham of Uniontown, KY; 1 daughter, Carrie Howard and husband Brent of Morganfield, KY; 2 sons, Ronnie Graham and wife Maggie of Uniontown, KY and Joshua Lee Graham and wife Kayla of Sturgis, KY; 1 sister, Jackie Pierce and husband Michael of Uniontown, KY; 6 Grandchildren, Jake Howard, Austin Graham, Alex Graham, Breezy Graham,
Isabella Graham, and Remmy Graham. The service will be 10AM Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. Fr. Randy Howard will officiate. The burial will be in Uniontown City Cemetery. The visitation will be 4-8PM Tuesday and 8AM until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made to www.whitsellfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union County Advocate from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.