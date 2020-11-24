Deborah J. Brooks
Henderson, KY - Deborah J. Brooks, age 57, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 1:55 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Deaconess Henderson Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her father Thomas Edward "Tommy" Brooks and her brother Guy Brooks.
Deborah was a giving and caring person. She would do anything for anyone. Deborah had the gift of making people happy; her smile and her laughter were contagious. She enjoyed the time she spent working at O'Daniel's Flower Shop and making flower arrangements for weddings and different events during her spare time. Most recently Deborah was very proud of the job she had at Dr. Cottingham's Office and loved everyone she worked with. Deborah was an independent strong woman. She was an amazing mother and grandmother.
Deborah is survived by her son Jeremy Cyr; mother and step-father Amy and Joe Mitchell; sister Teresa Sutton and her husband George; grandmother Lillie Connely; granddaughters Lillie Cyr and Addison Sager; nephews: Zack Turner, Nolan Brooks, Tommy Brooks, Brennen Brooks; and nieces Piper Turner and Neveah Turner all of Henderson, KY. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, the family's services will be private. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com
.