1/1
Deborah J. Brooks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah J. Brooks

Henderson, KY - Deborah J. Brooks, age 57, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 1:55 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Deaconess Henderson Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her father Thomas Edward "Tommy" Brooks and her brother Guy Brooks.

Deborah was a giving and caring person. She would do anything for anyone. Deborah had the gift of making people happy; her smile and her laughter were contagious. She enjoyed the time she spent working at O'Daniel's Flower Shop and making flower arrangements for weddings and different events during her spare time. Most recently Deborah was very proud of the job she had at Dr. Cottingham's Office and loved everyone she worked with. Deborah was an independent strong woman. She was an amazing mother and grandmother.

Deborah is survived by her son Jeremy Cyr; mother and step-father Amy and Joe Mitchell; sister Teresa Sutton and her husband George; grandmother Lillie Connely; granddaughters Lillie Cyr and Addison Sager; nephews: Zack Turner, Nolan Brooks, Tommy Brooks, Brennen Brooks; and nieces Piper Turner and Neveah Turner all of Henderson, KY. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, the family's services will be private. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Benton-Glunt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 24, 2020
I will forever cherish the memories, laughter, and fun we had my friend. Sending thoughts and prayers from Lexington KY.
Tammy Ligon Ricks
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved