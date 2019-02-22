|
|
Deborah K. Thomas
Henderson, KY
Deborah K. Thomas passed suddenly but peacefully from this life on Feb. 11, 2019, at the age of 59 years, going onward to heaven to join her parents, J D Thomas and Alma Jean Green Thomas. Born in Henderson on July 31, 1959, Debbie moved to Houston, Texas with her family at a very young age. She graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School and joined the U.S. Army, serving at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas. After her military service, Debbie moved back to Henderson with her parents after they retired. Her surviving family, all living in Texas, includes brother, Damon J. Thomas; twin sister, Kathryn R. Thomas Huntington; brother-in-law Raiford Huntington; nephew Tyler Huntington; and niece Charlotte Huntington and great-niece Matilda Melendez. A celebration of Debbie's life will be held in Texas. Debbie loved animals and memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Humane Society of Henderson County.
Published in The Gleaner on Feb. 22, 2019