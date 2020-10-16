1/1
Deborah Lear
Deborah Lear

Owensboro - Deborah Lear, 67, of Owensboro passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Michigan on June 26, 1953 to Al and Marlene Loncaric. Deborah was a retired dispatcher and homemaker. She liked Winnie the Pooh, doing crosswords and word searches, and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Aside from her parents, Deborah is survived by her children, Melanie Kelly, Larry Heidler, Brian Heidler, Julie Holloway, Donald Heidler, Rachel Murphy, and Jessica Ratliff; her companion, Mark Murphy; 21 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Johnny Loncaric.

Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Lear.




Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
