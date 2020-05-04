|
|
Debra Ann Willett
Henderson, KY - Debra Ann Willett, age 61, of Henderson, KY, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her home.
Debra retired from the Henderson County School System and was a member of First Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents Doug and Marie Smith and her son David Willett. Debra is survived by 1 son, Darrell (Amanda) Willett of Henderson, KY; 2 sisters: Linda (Phillip) Fletcher of Henderson, KY, and Donna (Alex) Jones of AR., and 2 granddaughters: Andi and Jazlyn Slayton.
Due to Coronavirus Pandemic restrictions, the family will have a private graveside service at Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson, KY.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from May 4 to May 6, 2020