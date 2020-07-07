Della Jean Posey HammHenderson - Della Jean Posey Hamm's sunrise was July 14, 1962 at Methodist Hospital in Henderson and her sunset was July 2, 2020 at home after a long illness. She fought a good fight, but in the end she was tired and had to have some rest. Della had a bright smile and beautiful spirit. She had a big heart and looked after people she loved. All those things made her a wonderful person. She lived life and gave love.She received her Associate's Degree in Social Services in 1982. She was a graduate of Henderson County High School . She was employed at Dick's Food, Kusan, and Methodist Hospital where she worked for 5 years.Della was preceded in death by her parents: George and Minnie Posey; her daughter: Ja'Meia Hamm Pettus; her brothers: George Posey, Ruben Wilson, Walter Gaines, Tom Gaines, and her sister: Flossie Gaines.She leaves to cherish her memory loving husband: Jimmy Lee Hamm, Sr; her son: Jimmy Lee Hamm, Jr.; sons-in-law: Demetrice Pettus, Sr.; grandsons: Demetrice Pettus, Jr. and Da'Mari Pettus; sisters: Ruby Wilson of Henderson, KY, Loretta "Ann" Posey of Henderson, KY and Doris Williams of Georgetown, KY; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.Services will be held on Friday, July 10 at 1:00 at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Corydon, KY. Visitation will be at 11:00 a.m. until service time. Burial at UBF Cemetery, Corydon, KY. Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel has been entrusted with the services.