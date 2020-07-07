1/1
Della Jean Posey Hamm
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Della's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Della Jean Posey Hamm

Henderson - Della Jean Posey Hamm's sunrise was July 14, 1962 at Methodist Hospital in Henderson and her sunset was July 2, 2020 at home after a long illness. She fought a good fight, but in the end she was tired and had to have some rest. Della had a bright smile and beautiful spirit. She had a big heart and looked after people she loved. All those things made her a wonderful person. She lived life and gave love.

She received her Associate's Degree in Social Services in 1982. She was a graduate of Henderson County High School . She was employed at Dick's Food, Kusan, and Methodist Hospital where she worked for 5 years.

Della was preceded in death by her parents: George and Minnie Posey; her daughter: Ja'Meia Hamm Pettus; her brothers: George Posey, Ruben Wilson, Walter Gaines, Tom Gaines, and her sister: Flossie Gaines.

She leaves to cherish her memory loving husband: Jimmy Lee Hamm, Sr; her son: Jimmy Lee Hamm, Jr.; sons-in-law: Demetrice Pettus, Sr.; grandsons: Demetrice Pettus, Jr. and Da'Mari Pettus; sisters: Ruby Wilson of Henderson, KY, Loretta "Ann" Posey of Henderson, KY and Doris Williams of Georgetown, KY; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

Services will be held on Friday, July 10 at 1:00 at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Corydon, KY. Visitation will be at 11:00 a.m. until service time. Burial at UBF Cemetery, Corydon, KY. Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel has been entrusted with the services.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel
1322 Helm St
Henderson, KY 42420
(812)421-8692
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved