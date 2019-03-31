Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church
Della M. Marlin

Henderson, KY

Della M. Marlin, 80 of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away March 26, 2019. She was born October 17, 1938 in Uniontown, Kentucky and resided in Henderson most of her life. Della was employed by the Henderson County school system for 33 years, working in the school library and as a secretary. She was a lifelong member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, also graduating from Holy Name High School. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed numerous pets and bird watching.

Della was preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Anna Mae (Davis) Hagan; son, Jeffrey D. Marlin, brothers, Norman and Thomas Hagan and sister, Barbara Marlin.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Bobby; sons, Donald Marlin (Barbara) and Scott Marlin (Debbie) both of Henderson; four grandchildren, Shane, Kaitlyn, Jesse and Amber; five great grandchildren; brothers Stanley and Fred Hagan; and nieces and nephews.

Services will be at noon Wednesday April 3 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, burial in St. Louis Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday April 2 from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM and Wednesday April 3 from 10:00 AM -11:30 AM at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to John James Audubon Society. Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 31, 2019
