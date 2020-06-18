Delmer J. Vaughn
Sullivan - Delmer J. Vaughn, 77 of Sullivan passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Delmer was born in Blackford on January 12, 1943 to the late Orville and Helen Vaughn.
He was a coal miner who was employed at and retired from Peabody Coal Company.
He was a proud member of the UMWA Local #1905. He loved horses and was especially fond of his dog which is a toy poodle named Biscuit.
Delmer was a member of Faith Chapel in Grove Center.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his brother Donald Vaughn.
Survivors include his wife of 11 years Lydia Vaughn, a daughter Debbie Vaughn of Clay step-daughter Debbie Hampton (Marvin) and sister-in-law Joanie Greene all of Ashland City, TN, nephew Randy Vaughn of Hartford, 2 step-grandchildren, 2 step-great-grandchildren, and several cousins.
Visitation will be Friday, June 19, 2020 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Vanover Funeral Home in Clay. Private funeral services. Burial will be in Fraser-Blackwell Cemetery in Clay.
Memorial contributions can be made to Fraser-Blackwell Cemetery, c/o Ryan Hammack, 93 Old Clifty Road, Clay, KY 42404.
Online condolences can be made at www.vanoverfuneralhome.com
Published in Union County Advocate from Jun. 18 to Jun. 24, 2020.