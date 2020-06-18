Delmer J. Vaughn
Delmer J. Vaughn

Sullivan - Delmer J. Vaughn, 77 of Sullivan passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Delmer was born in Blackford on January 12, 1943 to the late Orville and Helen Vaughn.

He was a coal miner who was employed at and retired from Peabody Coal Company.

He was a proud member of the UMWA Local #1905. He loved horses and was especially fond of his dog which is a toy poodle named Biscuit.

Delmer was a member of Faith Chapel in Grove Center.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his brother Donald Vaughn.

Survivors include his wife of 11 years Lydia Vaughn, a daughter Debbie Vaughn of Clay step-daughter Debbie Hampton (Marvin) and sister-in-law Joanie Greene all of Ashland City, TN, nephew Randy Vaughn of Hartford, 2 step-grandchildren, 2 step-great-grandchildren, and several cousins.

Visitation will be Friday, June 19, 2020 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Vanover Funeral Home in Clay. Private funeral services. Burial will be in Fraser-Blackwell Cemetery in Clay.

Memorial contributions can be made to Fraser-Blackwell Cemetery, c/o Ryan Hammack, 93 Old Clifty Road, Clay, KY 42404.

Online condolences can be made at www.vanoverfuneralhome.com




Published in Union County Advocate from Jun. 18 to Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vanover Funeral Home
9000 State Rte 132 W
Clay, KY 42404
(270) 664-2288
