Delmer J. VaughnSullivan - Delmer J. Vaughn, 77 of Sullivan passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020.Delmer was born in Blackford on January 12, 1943 to the late Orville and Helen Vaughn.He was a coal miner who was employed at and retired from Peabody Coal Company.He was a proud member of the UMWA Local #1905. He loved horses and was especially fond of his dog which is a toy poodle named Biscuit.Delmer was a member of Faith Chapel in Grove Center.Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his brother Donald Vaughn.Survivors include his wife of 11 years Lydia Vaughn, a daughter Debbie Vaughn of Clay step-daughter Debbie Hampton (Marvin) and sister-in-law Joanie Greene all of Ashland City, TN, nephew Randy Vaughn of Hartford, 2 step-grandchildren, 2 step-great-grandchildren, and several cousins.Visitation will be Friday, June 19, 2020 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Vanover Funeral Home in Clay. Private funeral services. Burial will be in Fraser-Blackwell Cemetery in Clay.Memorial contributions can be made to Fraser-Blackwell Cemetery, c/o Ryan Hammack, 93 Old Clifty Road, Clay, KY 42404.Online condolences can be made at www.vanoverfuneralhome.com