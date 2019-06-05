|
|
Deloris Blades Seay
Sturgis, KY - Deloris Blades Seay age 70, of Sturgis, KY died Saturday 5/25/2019 at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson, KY. She was member of First Baptist Church in Sturgis, KY. She enjoyed time with God, family & friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Rev. Jerry Seay in 2010 and parents Harold & Mary Blades.
Survivors include: 2 Daughters, Tammy Ortiz & husband Jamie of Kuttawa, KY and Lakin Hope Gardener of Henderson, KY; 3 Sons, Joey Seay & Rebecca of Sturgis, KY, Garrett Seay & wife Ryann of Radcliff, KY and Jarrett Seay & Danielle of Jasper. GA; 1 Sister, Jeanie Estes & husband Eddie of Henderson, KY; 9 Grandchildren; and 6 Nieces & Nephews.
Funeral was 1PM Wednesday 5/29/2019 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Sturgis, KY. Rev. Shane O'Guin officiated. Visitation was 4PM - 8PM on Tuesday 5/28/2019 and 11 AM until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial was in Caseyville Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made St. Anthony's Hospice.
Published in The Gleaner on June 5, 2019