Services
Whitsell Funeral Home Inc
609 N Main St
Sturgis, KY 42459
(270) 333-5535
Resources
More Obituaries for Deloris Seay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deloris Blades Seay


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Deloris Blades Seay Obituary
Deloris Blades Seay

Sturgis, KY - Deloris Blades Seay age 70, of Sturgis, KY died Saturday 5/25/2019 at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson, KY. She was member of First Baptist Church in Sturgis, KY. She enjoyed time with God, family & friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Rev. Jerry Seay in 2010 and parents Harold & Mary Blades.

Survivors include: 2 Daughters, Tammy Ortiz & husband Jamie of Kuttawa, KY and Lakin Hope Gardener of Henderson, KY; 3 Sons, Joey Seay & Rebecca of Sturgis, KY, Garrett Seay & wife Ryann of Radcliff, KY and Jarrett Seay & Danielle of Jasper. GA; 1 Sister, Jeanie Estes & husband Eddie of Henderson, KY; 9 Grandchildren; and 6 Nieces & Nephews.

Funeral was 1PM Wednesday 5/29/2019 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Sturgis, KY. Rev. Shane O'Guin officiated. Visitation was 4PM - 8PM on Tuesday 5/28/2019 and 11 AM until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial was in Caseyville Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made St. Anthony's Hospice.

Online condolence can be made at www.whitsellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now