Services
Whitsell Funeral Home Inc
609 N Main St
Sturgis, KY 42459
(270) 333-5535
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whitsell Funeral Home Inc
609 N Main St
Sturgis, KY 42459
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Whitsell Funeral Home Inc
609 N Main St
Sturgis, KY 42459
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Whitsell Funeral Home Inc
609 N Main St
Sturgis, KY 42459
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deloris Seay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deloris Seay


1949 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Deloris Seay Obituary
Deloris Blades Seay

Sturgis, KY

Deloris Blades Seay age 70, of Sturgis, KY died Saturday 5/25/2019 at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson, KY.Survivors include,2 Daughters Tammy Ortiz & husband Jamie, Lakin Hope Gardener.3 Sons; Joey Seay & Rebecca, Garrett Seay & wife Ryann, Jarrett Seay & Danielle. Funeral will be 1PM on Wednesday 5/29/2019 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Sturgis, KY. Rev. Shane O'Guin will officiate. Visitation will be 4PM – 8PM on Tuesday 5/28/2019 and 11 AM until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Caseyville Cemetery.
Published in The Gleaner on May 28, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.