Deloris Blades Seay
Sturgis, KY
Deloris Blades Seay age 70, of Sturgis, KY died Saturday 5/25/2019 at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson, KY.Survivors include,2 Daughters Tammy Ortiz & husband Jamie, Lakin Hope Gardener.3 Sons; Joey Seay & Rebecca, Garrett Seay & wife Ryann, Jarrett Seay & Danielle. Funeral will be 1PM on Wednesday 5/29/2019 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Sturgis, KY. Rev. Shane O'Guin will officiate. Visitation will be 4PM – 8PM on Tuesday 5/28/2019 and 11 AM until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Caseyville Cemetery.
Published in The Gleaner on May 28, 2019
