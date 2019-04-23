Resources
More Obituaries for Delta Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delta Thompson

Obituary Flowers

Delta Thompson Obituary
Delta Maxine Thompson

Morganfield, KY

Delta Maxine Thompson, 84 of Morganfield passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at her home. Survivors include: son, Dusty Alan Thompson; daughter-in-law, Kathy Leigh Thompson; granddaughter, Nichole Thompson Baker; 2 grandsons, Clint Thompson and Dusty Glen Krutsinger; 3 great granddaughters; 2 great grandsons; several nieces and nephews. The service will be 11AM Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. The visitation will be 4-7PM Monday and 9AM until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.