Delta Maxine Thompson
Morganfield, KY
Delta Maxine Thompson, 84 of Morganfield passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at her home. Survivors include: son, Dusty Alan Thompson; daughter-in-law, Kathy Leigh Thompson; granddaughter, Nichole Thompson Baker; 2 grandsons, Clint Thompson and Dusty Glen Krutsinger; 3 great granddaughters; 2 great grandsons; several nieces and nephews. The service will be 11AM Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. The visitation will be 4-7PM Monday and 9AM until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 23, 2019
