Dennis Nathaniel Posey
Henderson,Kentucky - Dennis Nathaniel Posey, 73, of Henderson, entered into his eternal rest at 10:25 a.m. Friday March 13, 2020 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh,Indiana surrounded by his family. Beloved father to James Christopher Posey, Dennis Edward Posey, and Brian Roderick Posey and adored husband to his wife of 37 years, Wanda Lee Clark-Posey (who preceded him in death in 2009) Dennis was a graduate of the historic, all African American high school in Henderson, Douglass High School (Go BISONS!!!), a Honorable Kentucky Colonel, a U.S. Army Veteran, former Vice-President of his United Steel Workers Local Union, retired from Alcan Aluminum in Sebree,Ky., and a member of New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Henderson. In addition to his children, survivors include one brother, Kenneth (Delores) Posey; three sisters, Esterlene Woodruff, Jacqueline Floyd, and Yvonne Posey; one grandchild; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. His life will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. Friday March 20, 2020 at New Jerusalem Baptist Church located at 450 Fagan Street. The Reverend Robert Whitlock will be eulogist. Burial will be in Fernwood Cemetery with military honors by the 101st Airborne Division of Fort Campbell,Ky. and American Legion Post 40 of Henderson honor guards. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. with wake service after 10:00 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements. Share condolences at www.elliottmortuarycares.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020