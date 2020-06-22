Dennis Posey
Hallandale Beach - Dennis E. Posey, 48 passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 10 in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Dennis, a former resident of Henderson and Lexington, KY had lived in Florida for more than 20 years. A former Toyota Motor Manufacturing Team Leader in Georgetown, Dennis left Toyota to pursue his dreams in the sunshine state of Florida. A graduate of Henderson County High and Henderson Community College, Dennis went on to pursue his passion and furthered his education in central Florida in veterinary medicine. Dennis's love for dogs eventually won him both national and international recognition, including many trophies, ribbons, and awards. His most notable accomplishment was having two of his Rotties take center stage beside the Joker, played by Heath Ledger in the Hollywood blockbuster movie, The Dark Knight. Dennis went on to start, own, and operate Milestone Kennels and be recognized for his quality breeding, showing, and training of champion Rottweilers. Dennis was very humble about his accomplishments with the dogs, but was quick to remind everyone of his "hardware" that spoke for his and the dogs hard work. Our beloved dog whisperer laid down his leash for the last time and heard the whisper of the Master to come home and rest from his labor here on earth.

Dennis was a Mason and member of the Lexington Lincoln Lodge No. 10 in Lexington, KY.

Dennis' life will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at R. Mason Brothers Memorial Chapel, 1001 Lincoln Avenue in Evansville. The Rev. S.E. Floyd will officiate and Rev. Robert Whitlock will be the eulogist. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in Fernwood Cemetery. Masks will be required and social distancing enforced. Services will be live streamed on the Mason Bros. Facebook page (www.facebook.com/masons.brothers). Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. A memorial service is also being planned in Florida. Share condolences at www.masonbrothersfuneralservices.com.






Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
