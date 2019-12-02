|
Dennis Ray Redmon
Reed, KY - Dennis Ray Redmon, age 62, of Reed, KY, passed away at 3:17 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Indianapolis University Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. Dennis was an exceptional musician, singer and songwriter. He had many bands over the years including; Redmon Bros., Legacy, Moma's Boys and his most successful bank Lil Rock. His life was devoted to his love of music. Dennis wrote and recorded multiple songs that were played on several local country radio stations. Station WRAY in Princeton, IN will play several of his songs as a tribute to Dennis and his music on Saturday, December 7th. His success with the Lil Rock band took him to Nashville where he and fellow band members were part of a showcase for Arista Records and Warner Brothers Label. He also toured with Dave and Sugar. In addition to his love for music, Dennis was an avid fisherman and golfer.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Lena and Lloyd Redmon, and 2 brothers Garry and Allen Redmon.
He is survived by his brother David Redmon and his wife Shelia; 1 niece Crissy Redmon Sandefur and her husband Derek; and 2 nephews Bubby Scott and Ricky Scott.
Relatives and friends are invited to Dennis' Life Celebration from 1:30 p.m. until the service time on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home with Reverend Barry Skaggs officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Beals Pentecostal Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019