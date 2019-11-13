Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Resources
More Obituaries for Derrick West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derrick Shane West

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Derrick Shane West Obituary
Derrick Shane West, 41, of Crestwood, KY passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at home.

He was born in Henderson on December 20, 1977. Derrick was a graduate of Henderson County High School and Murray State University. He worked in sales and loved NASCAR, golf and basketball. He was a wonderful and caring father to his children who were his whole world, and an amazing uncle to his nieces, Addison and Gracelyn.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas and Juanita Watkins, Elijah West, and Ray and Billie Mayes.

He is survived by two children, Layne Marie West and Cohen Shane West, both of Crestwood; parents, Terry and Vera Mayes of Cairo and Rickey West of Florida; grandmother, Dixie West; brother, Eric L. West of Princeton, IN; sister, Michelle West of Newburgh, IN and Shannon Balitsos of Tennessee; cousins, aunts and uncles.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16 at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Chaplain Mary Wrye officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m. on Friday, November 15 and on Saturday, November 16 from 9 - 11 a.m., both at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to St. Anthony's Hospice.

Online condolences may be shared at

www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Derrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tomblinson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -