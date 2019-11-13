|
|
Derrick Shane West, 41, of Crestwood, KY passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at home.
He was born in Henderson on December 20, 1977. Derrick was a graduate of Henderson County High School and Murray State University. He worked in sales and loved NASCAR, golf and basketball. He was a wonderful and caring father to his children who were his whole world, and an amazing uncle to his nieces, Addison and Gracelyn.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas and Juanita Watkins, Elijah West, and Ray and Billie Mayes.
He is survived by two children, Layne Marie West and Cohen Shane West, both of Crestwood; parents, Terry and Vera Mayes of Cairo and Rickey West of Florida; grandmother, Dixie West; brother, Eric L. West of Princeton, IN; sister, Michelle West of Newburgh, IN and Shannon Balitsos of Tennessee; cousins, aunts and uncles.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16 at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Chaplain Mary Wrye officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m. on Friday, November 15 and on Saturday, November 16 from 9 - 11 a.m., both at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to St. Anthony's Hospice.
Online condolences may be shared at
www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019