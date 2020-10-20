1/1
Devie D. Yoes
Devie D. Yoes

Henderson - Devie D. Yoes, 73 of Henderson passed away October 18, 2020 at the Linda E. White Hospice Center.

Devie was born in Henderson to the late Marvin and Elwanda (Carter) Ransom. She worked for the Henderson County School system in the cafeteria.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister Lawanda Phipps.

Devie is survived her children Angela Hust (James) and Alan Yoes (Ryan); her brother Marvin Ransom (Sandra) and three grandchildren.

A private burial will take place in Fairmont Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made to www.tomblinosnfuneralhome.com




Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
