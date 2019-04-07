Services
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
Devin Cox

Devin Cox Obituary
Devin Cox

Henderson, KY

Devin Cox, age 49, of Henderson, KY, cast his last line on April 4, 2019.

Devin was the ultimate outdoors-man with a passion for hunting and fishing. If he heard someone say they wanted to learn, he was the first to offer his experience and expertise; teaching the next generation was something he was proud to do. In his younger years, Devin enjoyed drag racing. He was a talented mechanic and spent time fixing up a Chevelle that he loved to race. Devin could always bring a smile to the faces of his family and friends.

Devin was preceded in death by his father Kenneth "Buzzy" Cox. He is survived by his sons, Aaron and Clayton Cox of Henderson, KY; mother Lora Cox of Henderson, KY; sister Gretchen Sutton and her husband Ronnie of Henderson, KY; brothers: Kenneth D. Cox of Henderson, KY, Ritchie Cox and his fiancé Sherri Williams of Waverly, KY, John Cox and his wife Jennifer of Seymour, IN, and Daniel Cox and his wife Stacey of Henderson, KY; nieces and nephews: Christian, Dylan, Derek, Tiffany, Nevaeh, Cameron, Marissa, Kyle, and Melanie.

Relatives and friends are invited to Devin's Life Celebration from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and again on Wednesday starting at 10:00 a.m. at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, at the funeral home with Reverend Steve Stone officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Western Kentucky Veterans Center 926 Veterans Drive, Hanson, KY 42413.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 7, 2019
