Diane Eades Kavanaugh
Henderson - Diane Eades Kavanaugh, 74, of Henderson, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at St. Anthony's Hospice Lucy Smith King Care Center.
After 34 years of service at Henderson-Union RECC, Diane spent her retirement enjoying her family, friends, pets, and crocheting.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Genevieve Eades; and her former husband, Maurice Hugh Kavanaugh, Jr.
Survivors include one daughter, Julie Ann Gibson and her husband, Joshua, of Atlanta, Georgia; one son, Bradley Scott Kavanaugh and his wife, Shannon, of Corydon, Kentucky; six grandchildren, Hunter Kavanaugh, Bailey Kavanaugh, Ella Gibson, Reva Gibson, Myla Gibson, and Lake Gibson; one great-granddaughter, Ellison Kavanaugh; one niece; and one nephew.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. Brother Rick O'Daniel will officiate. Burial will be in Corydon Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner on July 9, 2019