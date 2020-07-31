1/1
Diane Frances Coomes
Diane Frances Coomes

Owensboro - Diane Frances Coomes, age 65, of Owensboro, KY, passed away at 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Wendell Foster Residential Home in Owensboro. Diane died without any complications and was at peace when she went to be with the Lord.

In addition to her parents James "Peanut" and Alice Coomes, Diane was preceded in death by her aunt Mary Alice Griffin and uncle Joseph Dorval Coomes.

Diane loved playing catch and browsing magazines. She enjoyed the time she spent at the Wendell Foster Residential Home and the attention and care she received from the staff. She looked forward to saying "Hi" to each and every person passing by the rec room.

Diane was survived by her many cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to Diane's Life Celebration from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home and again on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church with Father Larry McBride officiating. Burial will follow in St. Louis Cemetery in Henderson, KY.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Wendell Foster Residential Home, 815 Triplett St, Owensboro, KY 42303. The family wishes to acknowledge the exceptional care that Diane received at Wendell Foster Residential Home. They were her caregivers and friends for the past 20 years.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com






Published in The Gleaner from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
