Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Sheffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Sheffer

Obituary Flowers

Diane Sheffer Obituary
Diane Marie Sheffer

Uniontown, KY

Diane Marie Sheffer, 74 of Uniontown passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Lucy Smith King Care Center. Survivors include: husband of 54 years, Robert Keith Sheffer; 2 sons, Robert Seldon "Sed" Sheffer II and Sean Patrick Sheffer; 8 grandchildren; 2 brothers, William and Thomas Hagan; sister, Nancy Ellen Brewer. The service will be 10AM Fri. 3/22/2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church. Fr. Randy Howard will officiate. The visitation will be 4-8PM Thursday with Rosary beginning at 7:30PM and 8:30 until service time on Friday at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield.
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.