Diane Marie Sheffer
Uniontown, KY
Diane Marie Sheffer, 74 of Uniontown passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Lucy Smith King Care Center. Survivors include: husband of 54 years, Robert Keith Sheffer; 2 sons, Robert Seldon "Sed" Sheffer II and Sean Patrick Sheffer; 8 grandchildren; 2 brothers, William and Thomas Hagan; sister, Nancy Ellen Brewer. The service will be 10AM Fri. 3/22/2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church. Fr. Randy Howard will officiate. The visitation will be 4-8PM Thursday with Rosary beginning at 7:30PM and 8:30 until service time on Friday at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield.
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 21, 2019
