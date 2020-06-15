Dianna Fulcher
Dianna Fulcher

Henderson - Dianna Lynn Fulcher, 62, of Henderson, KY passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at Golden Living Center in Evansville, IN.

Dianna was born September 20, 1957 in Henderson to Barabara Murray Fulcher and the late Nelson Fulcher. She worked at Domino's Pizza for over 20 years and loved to rescue cats.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Sam Fulcher.

Dianna is survived by her daughter, April York of Henderson; mother, Barabara Fulcher of Henderson; sister, Debra Wagoner of Sebree, KY; two grandchildren, Trista Walters, Michaela Harris; two nieces, Tasha McClure, Lacey Crowely and nephews, Willie McClure, Isaac Fulcher, Steven Fulcher and Tony Hall.

Funeral services will be private. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.




Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
