Doil Howard Stogner
Reed - Doil Howard Stogner, 75, of Reed passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Muhlenberg County on July 18, 1944 to the late Horace and Ida Pauline Mallory Stogner. Doil was a self-employed home remodeler. He was a former member of the United States Navy and a Vietnam veteran. Doil enjoyed bowling, playing cards, watching westerns, animals, and spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids.
Along with his parents, Doil was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Newton Stogner, his sister, Susie Wimsat, his brothers, Richard Hugh Stogner and Lotus Ray Stogner.
Doil is survived by his children, Rachel (Mike) Griffin of Henderson, Jennifer (William) Ballard of Reed; his grandchildren, Doil A. (Pam) Stogner, Katie (Clay) Baker, Lindsey and Cory Wiley, Jr., and Alexandria (Dakota) Hisle; 3 great-grandsons that made his world; his siblings, Lou Splittorff, Roger Stogner, Darlene Yost, and Jeanette Stogner.
Services will be 10:00 am Friday, September 20, 2019 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with Brother Tim Hall officiating. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Thursday, and again from 8:00 am until time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Doil Howard Stogner at www.haleymcginnis.com
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 18, 2019