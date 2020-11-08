To the family of one of the best friends I ever had in Henderson Ky. I met Don and if course Joe in 1962 at the bar. Don came up to me and said I was new in their. We had a great conversation for over two hours. I new right then it was my kind of place. Over time I took my kids in to eat and they became part of Metzgers family. I found that if you became a friend of Don you were a friend for life and you never ever thought of doing anything to change that. I was a regular until I moved to Macon Georgia in September 1973. Every time I came back home that was my place to go. I now live in Memphis but I still visit each time I come home. You have a father that you can be so proud of. Don was a man among men. May he rest in piece and find comfort in the loving hands of god. Rest In Peace my good friend.

Larry Ratliff

Friend