Don Metzger
1927 - 2020
Henderson, Kentucky - Don Metzger, 93, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Nazareth Home in Louisville, Kentucky, his residence for the past four years. He died in his sleep surrounded by his friends and caregivers at Nazareth Home.

Donald Paul Metzger, Sr., was born on October 19, 1927, in Louisville, Kentucky, to the late John Albert and Elizabeth Metzger. Don graduated from Holy Name High School and joined the U.S. Navy during World War II. After the war, he stayed 18 months in Guam working as a civilian. Don and his lifelong friend and classmate, Joe Tigue, built and ran the successful and historic Metzger's Tavern until he retired in 1989. In his spare time, Don loved spending time with his family, boating on the Ohio River, and volunteering at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, St. Vincent DePaul, and St. Louis Cemetery.

Don was a devoted husband to the love of his life, the late Ursula Marie Thomas Metzger, who died December 13, 2009.

Survivors include three sons, Paul Metzger and his wife, Ann, Jerry Metzger and his wife, Tammy, and Phillip Metzger and his wife, Kim, all of Louisville, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Etienne and her husband, Brandon, Joe Metzger, and Grant Metzger; one sister-in-law, Dorothy Thomas, SCN, of Louisville, Kentucky; one brother-in-law, Phillip Thomas and his wife, Harriett, of Louisville, Kentucky; and many nieces and nephews whom he loved.

Services will be at noon Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Father John M. Thomas will officiate. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery, with full military rites performed by American Legion Worsham Post No. 40.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home.

Contributions may be made to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 511 Second Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420, or Nazareth Homes Foundation, 2000 Newburg Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40205.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.






Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
09:00 - 11:30 AM
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
NOV
12
Service
12:00 PM
Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 8, 2020
To the family of one of the best friends I ever had in Henderson Ky. I met Don and if course Joe in 1962 at the bar. Don came up to me and said I was new in their. We had a great conversation for over two hours. I new right then it was my kind of place. Over time I took my kids in to eat and they became part of Metzgers family. I found that if you became a friend of Don you were a friend for life and you never ever thought of doing anything to change that. I was a regular until I moved to Macon Georgia in September 1973. Every time I came back home that was my place to go. I now live in Memphis but I still visit each time I come home. You have a father that you can be so proud of. Don was a man among men. May he rest in piece and find comfort in the loving hands of god. Rest In Peace my good friend.
Larry Ratliff
Friend
November 8, 2020
Jerry, Tammy & family, I am so sorry for the loss of your Father. You will be in my thoughts & prayers.
Paula Blue
Classmate
