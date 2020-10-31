1/
Donald Adams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Adams

Providence - Donald W. Adams, 74 of Providence passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at his residence.

Donald was born on October 9, 1946 to the late George and Ruby Lee Adams in Madisonville.

He was a coal miner for 42 ½ years and retired from Dotiki. He was also a General Baptist minister for 44 years during this time he pastored churches in Webster, Hopkins, Christian, Caldwell and Crittenden counties.

He was a member of Gum Grove Baptist Church in Providence.

Along with his parents Donald is preceded in death by a grandson Timothy Burns, 1 sister Betty Miller and 3 brothers James Adams, Darrell Adams and Bobby Adams.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years Shirley Adams, 1 daughter Melissa Downey (Chris) of Providence, 1 sister Connie Clayton (Ronald) of Manitou, 2 brothers Richard Adams (Debbie) of South Bloomfield, OH and Bill Adams (Virginia) of Morganfield, 1 granddaughter Kalista Downey and 1 great-granddaughter Alayah Grace Hoover.

There will be no services. Burial will be in New Hopewell Cemetery in Clay.

Donations can be made to The Gideons International, P O Box 412, Sebree, KY 42455.

Vanover Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be made at www.vanoverfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved