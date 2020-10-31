Donald Adams
Providence - Donald W. Adams, 74 of Providence passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at his residence.
Donald was born on October 9, 1946 to the late George and Ruby Lee Adams in Madisonville.
He was a coal miner for 42 ½ years and retired from Dotiki. He was also a General Baptist minister for 44 years during this time he pastored churches in Webster, Hopkins, Christian, Caldwell and Crittenden counties.
He was a member of Gum Grove Baptist Church in Providence.
Along with his parents Donald is preceded in death by a grandson Timothy Burns, 1 sister Betty Miller and 3 brothers James Adams, Darrell Adams and Bobby Adams.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years Shirley Adams, 1 daughter Melissa Downey (Chris) of Providence, 1 sister Connie Clayton (Ronald) of Manitou, 2 brothers Richard Adams (Debbie) of South Bloomfield, OH and Bill Adams (Virginia) of Morganfield, 1 granddaughter Kalista Downey and 1 great-granddaughter Alayah Grace Hoover.
There will be no services. Burial will be in New Hopewell Cemetery in Clay.
Donations can be made to The Gideons International, P O Box 412, Sebree, KY 42455.
Vanover Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
