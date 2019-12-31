|
Donald C. Lewis, Jr.
Owensboro - Donald C. Lewis, Jr., age 74, of Owensboro, KY, passed away at 5:43 a.m., December 30, 2019 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro, KY.
Don never met a stranger and was known for being a very forgiving person. He loved CB radios, metal detecting and catfishing in the nearby river. Don was a member of R.E.A.C.T. in the '70's serving as an emergency response team volunteer. He was also a trained weather spotter. Family time was a very important and special time to Don. He will always be remembered for his big heart and always helping anyone in need.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Carrie Lewis, Sr.
Don is survived by his daughter, Lisa Hamilton and her husband Terry of Owensboro, KY; son, Shannon Lewis of Newburgh, IN; stepson, Brent Melton and his wife Carrie of Princeton, KY; brother, Daniel Lewis and his wife Julie of Florida; 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to Don's Life Celebration from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 1, 2020 and again on Thursday starting at 9:00 a.m. until time of the service at Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home with Rev. Brent Melton officiating. Burial will follow at Oddfellows Cemetery in Madisonville, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Puzzle Pieces C/O Owen Autism Center 2401 New Hartford Rd., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020