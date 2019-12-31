Services
Tapp Funeral Home
223 3Rd St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 826-2782
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald C. Lewis Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald C. Lewis Jr. Obituary
Donald C. Lewis, Jr.

Owensboro - Donald C. Lewis, Jr., age 74, of Owensboro, KY, passed away at 5:43 a.m., December 30, 2019 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro, KY.

Don never met a stranger and was known for being a very forgiving person. He loved CB radios, metal detecting and catfishing in the nearby river. Don was a member of R.E.A.C.T. in the '70's serving as an emergency response team volunteer. He was also a trained weather spotter. Family time was a very important and special time to Don. He will always be remembered for his big heart and always helping anyone in need.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Carrie Lewis, Sr.

Don is survived by his daughter, Lisa Hamilton and her husband Terry of Owensboro, KY; son, Shannon Lewis of Newburgh, IN; stepson, Brent Melton and his wife Carrie of Princeton, KY; brother, Daniel Lewis and his wife Julie of Florida; 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to Don's Life Celebration from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 1, 2020 and again on Thursday starting at 9:00 a.m. until time of the service at Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home with Rev. Brent Melton officiating. Burial will follow at Oddfellows Cemetery in Madisonville, KY.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Puzzle Pieces C/O Owen Autism Center 2401 New Hartford Rd., Owensboro, KY 42303.

Arrangements entrusted to Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.tappfh.com
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tapp Funeral Home
Download Now