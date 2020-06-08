DONALD CAREL GRAVETTE
HENDERSON, KENTUCKY - Donald Carel Gravette, 90, of Henderson, Kentucky, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
He was a member of First Baptist Church. Don was a devoted husband, father, grandfather. He was a graduate of Murray State University, where he received his Bachelor degree in history, Master's in education, and Rank I. Don served as principal at Robards Elementary School, Jefferson Elementary School, Barrett Junior High School, and South Junior High School, where he retired. He was a proud U.S. Marine, Kentucky Colonel, past president of Lions Club, and Salvation Army Advisory Committee Member. Don and his wife, Bettie, played in Bridge Club with their special friends for more than 40 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Bettie Blalock Gravette, who died January 9, 2020; his parents, Ernest and Velma Gravette; and one brother, Glen Gravette.
Survivors include three children, Steven Gravette and his wife, Allyson, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Melissa Meuth and her husband, Chris, of Henderson, Kentucky, and Paul Gravette and his wife, Leigh Ann, of Nashville, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Connor Gravette, Emily Gravette, Christopher Meuth, Max Meuth, Rhodes Gravette, Banks Gravette, and Vance Gravette; one sister, Charlene Youree of Memphis, Tennessee; nieces and nephews.
There will be a private service at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. The Reverend Alan Chamness will officiate. Burial will be in Fernwood Cemetery with full military rites performed by American Legion Worsham Post No. 40.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice or Salvation Army.
The family wishes to express gratitude to neighbors Jim and Kay Ellis, Dr. Scott Watkins, caregivers Charlene Welch and Jeanie Daniels, and the staff of Colonial Assisted Living for the care they provided Don.
Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.