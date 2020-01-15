|
Donald E. Hatfield
Henderson - Donald E. Hatfield age 75, of Henderson, Ky, passed away at 6:00 a.m. January 10, 2020 at his home.
Donnie worked as a coal miner for over 30 years at several area coal companies. Later he worked at Whirlpool Corporation and retired after 10 years. He enjoyed horseback riding and reading.
Donnie was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Olean Hatfield.
Donnie is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Payne and her husband Mark of Henderson, KY; son, Brad Hatfield of Lanark Village, FL ; fiancée, Linda Hensley of Henderson, KY; sister; Debbie Simmons and her husband John of Raleigh, NC; brothers, Dirk Hatfield and his wife Carol of Corydon, KY, Doug Hatfield and his wife Debbie of Sturgis, KY and Darrell Hatfield and his wife Joanne of White Plains, KY and several grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Donnie's Life Celebration from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at Tapp Funeral Home, Henderson, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Gleaner from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020