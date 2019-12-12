|
Donald Gene Shelton, 78, of Henderson, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Lucy Smith King Care Center surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Corydon, Kentucky to the late Robert and Gladys (Nalley) Shelton. Donald worked for Alcoa and was a veteran of the U.S Army. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings Bobby Shelton, Lorraine Embry and Barbara Sue Crook.
Donald is survived by two sons, Brian Shelton and David Shelton (Sarah); former wife and mother of his children, Dottie Shelton; grandchildren, Sarah Shelton, Alex Shelton, Evan Shelton and Lilly Shelton; and sister, Phyllis Boldry.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday December 14 at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Brother Rick O'Daniel officiating.
Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Memorial Contributions may take the form of donations to St. Anthony's Hospice.
