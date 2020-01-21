Services
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
7:00 PM
More Obituaries for Donald Bradley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald H. Bradley Sr.

Donald H. Bradley Sr. Obituary
Donald H. Bradley, Sr.

Newburgh - Donald H. Bradley, Sr., 86, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital. He was born December 17, 1933 in Warrick County to the late Elmer and Florence (Owens) Bradley.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and raising horses. Don was a member of Newburgh Eastern Star, Chapter No. 32, Newburgh Masonic Temple, Scottish Rite and Hadi Shrine of Evansville. He worked at Servel, Shane's Uniform, Busler's and retired from Laborers Local 561,

Donald was preceded in death by brothers, Elmer Bradley, Jr. and George Bradley, and sister, Jessie (Bradley) Godbey Keller.

He is survived by his wife, Myrtle "Betsy" (Bennett) Bradley; son, Donald Bradley, Jr.; daughter, Connie Bealmear (Ron); son, Earl Wayne Bradley (Laura); son, Mike Bradley (Nancy); sisters, Marilyn Jane Leslie, Ruth Racster and Joann Kempf; 25 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 24, 2020 at Alexander Newburgh Chapel, 5333 State Road 261, officiated by Rev. John Wongler, with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit 3:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020, with a Masonic Service at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be made online at www.AlexanderNewburghChapel.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
