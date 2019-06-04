|
Donald Haire
Reed - Donald Haire, Sr., 77, of Reed, KY passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019.
Mr. Haire was born August 31, 1941 in Daviess County to the late David and Frances Lee Haire. He was a member of Mt. Zion General Baptist Church in Reed. He was a painter by trade and worked for Pittsburgh Tank and Tower. He loved to work in his garden and enjoyed mowing.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Haire was preceded in death by his brothers, Tamy, Myrrel and Earl Haire and sister Becky Beals.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara Haire; four children, David Leslie Haire (Terry), Natalie Dawn Miller (Glenn), Trinity Lane Merritt (Terry), Don Haire (Jena); siblings, Cora Mae Foster, Wanda Mattingly, Robert Haire (Joan), Janice Beals (Richard), Steven Haire (Rita), Mike Haire (Barbara), Hugh Haire (Stacey), Tony Haire (Debbie); ten grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 11:00 AM at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Don Haire, Jr. and Tim Littrell officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 3:00 - 8:00 PM and Wednesday, 9:00 - 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home.
Pallbearers wills be Micah Haire, Graham Merritt, Caleb Merritt, David Haire, Jr., Cameron Wilkerson and Trevor Haire. Honorary pallbearers are Holland Haire, Madison Haire, Amanda Johnson, Mary Miller, Kate Miller, Annie Miller, Callie Faith Haire and Gryffinn Shaw.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony's Hospice, 1305 North Elm St., Henderson, KY 42420.
Published in The Gleaner on June 4, 2019