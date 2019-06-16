Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
Corydon - Donald Harris Dixon, Sr., 80, of Corydon, Kentucky passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at his home. Donald was born in Henderson County on March 17, 1939.

He was a member of Corydon United Methodist Church, Bricklayers Local #4 IN-KY for 59 years, and Masonic Lodge Past Grand Master. Donald was a Kentucky Colonel. He was a Superintendent for Bartley & Perigo Masonry in Evansville, Indiana for over 46 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Lillian Dixon, his sister, Magdaline Hurt and his brother, Dayton Dixon.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Janice; two sons, Donald Harris Dixon, Jr. (Wendy) and Michael Dixon (Shannon) both of Corydon, Kentucky; one daughter, Susan Blanford (Keith) of Corydon, Kentucky; 15 grandchildren, Jonathan Dixon (Angela), Jeremy Dixon (Holly), Sonny Hurt (Emily), Rachel Trout (Brandon), Darrell Hurt (Jennifer), Tiffany Chandler (Matt), David Blanford, Lauren Dixon and Paul Blanford; 18 great grand-children, Jaxson Trout, Hudson Dixon, Gage Hurt, Haddon Dixon, Hunter Hurt, Kamryn Trout, Nikolai Brown, Max Hurt, Presleigh Yates, Anakin Yates, Brayden Dixon, Caroline Yates, Luke Trout, Olivia Trout, Jack Dixon, Magdalene Chandler, Solomon Dixon and Odin Chandler; three siblings; Sammie Dixon, Sherolyn Stone (Barry), and Larry Dixon (Cindy); nieces and nephews.

Services will be Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson, Kentucky. Rev. Vernon Timberlake and Rev. Mary Wrye will officiate. A private burial will be at Shady Grove Cemetery in Poole, Kentucky.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 and 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Tomblinson Funeral Home. Masonic Funeral Rites will commence at 6 p.m. Monday.

Contributions may be made to Saint Anthony's Hospice, 2410 South Green Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons; Jonathan Dixon, Jeremy Dixon, Sonny Hurt, Darrell Hurt, David Blanford and Paul Blanford.

Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on June 16, 2019
