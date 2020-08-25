1/1
Donald J. Stone
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald J. Stone

Henderson, Kentucky - Donald J. Stone, 79, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.

He was a 1959 graduate of County High School. Donald was the owner of Country Boy Meats and later started D & G Garage and Towing Service which expanded into a trucking business. He loved drag racing, NASCAR, bowling, collecting classic cars, traveling the country by motorcycle, watching his grandchildren participate in sports, and UK basketball. Donald was a member of Henderson Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin Grant and Ruby Cusic Stone; his stepmother, Margaret "Peggy" Stone; and two brothers, Eldon Stone and Melvin Lynn Stone, Sr.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Gloria D. Jenkins Stone; three daughters, Terry Firmand and her husband, Rick, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Sheri Nunez and her husband, Juan, and Michelle Springer and her husband, Mark, both of Henderson, Kentucky; two sisters, Sheila Ralph and Theresa Richey, both of Henderson, Kentucky; eight grandchildren, Ryan Firmand, Kacy Natale, Kristen Bloodworth, Ross Firmand, Lauren Wood, Sam Springer, Jacob Springer, and Jon Nunez; five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Henderson Church of Christ. David Salisbury will officiate. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Boxville, Kentucky.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.

Pallbearers will be Jon Nunez, Jacob Springer, Samuel Springer, Danny DeKemper, Maurice Mullins, and Billy Ray.

Honorary pallbearers will be Fred Crowley, Shirley Garrard, Jerry Whitledge, and Lee Woodard.

Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Henderson Church of Christ
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Service
02:00 PM
Henderson Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved