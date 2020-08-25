Donald J. Stone
Henderson, Kentucky - Donald J. Stone, 79, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was a 1959 graduate of County High School. Donald was the owner of Country Boy Meats and later started D & G Garage and Towing Service which expanded into a trucking business. He loved drag racing, NASCAR, bowling, collecting classic cars, traveling the country by motorcycle, watching his grandchildren participate in sports, and UK basketball. Donald was a member of Henderson Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin Grant and Ruby Cusic Stone; his stepmother, Margaret "Peggy" Stone; and two brothers, Eldon Stone and Melvin Lynn Stone, Sr.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Gloria D. Jenkins Stone; three daughters, Terry Firmand and her husband, Rick, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Sheri Nunez and her husband, Juan, and Michelle Springer and her husband, Mark, both of Henderson, Kentucky; two sisters, Sheila Ralph and Theresa Richey, both of Henderson, Kentucky; eight grandchildren, Ryan Firmand, Kacy Natale, Kristen Bloodworth, Ross Firmand, Lauren Wood, Sam Springer, Jacob Springer, and Jon Nunez; five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Henderson Church of Christ. David Salisbury will officiate. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Boxville, Kentucky.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.
Pallbearers will be Jon Nunez, Jacob Springer, Samuel Springer, Danny DeKemper, Maurice Mullins, and Billy Ray.
Honorary pallbearers will be Fred Crowley, Shirley Garrard, Jerry Whitledge, and Lee Woodard.
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com
.