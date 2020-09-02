1/1
Donald Lee Bullock
Donald Lee Bullock

Robards - Donald Lee Bullock, age 83, of Robards, KY, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, in Heber Springs, Arkansas.

Donald was preceded in death by his wife Maxeen Bullock and grandson Roscoe Carver.

Donald worked at Delker Brother Furniture as a young man. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. After many years, Donald retired from Sitex Corporation. He was an avid rabbit and coon hunter and enjoyed frequent fishing trips with his group of friends to various states. Donald was a faithful Henderson County Colonels fan.

Survivors include 2 daughters Lisa Pruitt and her husband Mike of Evansville, IN and Beth Carver and her husband Steve of Onton, KY; sister Earlene Woodring of Henderson, KY; 4 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to Donald's Life Celebration from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home . A private funeral service will be held with Bro. Jerry Tuley officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.

Military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Worsham Post #40.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Senior Citizen's Center, 1817 N. Elm St. Henderson, KY 42420.

Due to Gov. Beshear's mandate, masks are required prior to entry with limited seating per Covid-19 regulations.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com






Published in The Gleaner from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
