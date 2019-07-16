|
Donald Lee "Bully" Long
Spottsville, KY - Donald Lee "Bully" Long, 50 of Spottsville, KY passed away July 14, 2019 at Lucy Smith King Care Center.
He was born July 22, 1968 in Henderson, KY to Mason Lee Long and Marvin Irene (Denton) Harley.
Bully was a truck driver and a member of the Baskett Fire Dept.
He was preceded in death by his father, Mason Lee Long; step- father, Wavie Harley; Grandparents, Dan and Annis Long, Richard and Amanell Denton and cousins.
Bully is survived by his mother, Marvin Harley of Spottsville; brother, Danny (Paula) Long of Baskett; uncle, Frank Long and several cousins.
Services will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson. Visitation will be 4:00 PM-8:00 PM, Monday and 9:00 AM until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Baskett Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ricky Thomas, Tony Powell, Roger Brown, Daniel Long, Gary Decker and Troy Overfield Honorary Pallbearer will be Randy Yates.
Published in The Gleaner on July 16, 2019