Donald McCormick
Henderson - Donald Gene McCormick 69, of Henderson passed away at his home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice surrounded by his family.
He was born in Henderson to the late Eugene and Julia (Wilson) McCormick.
Donald was a Maintenance Supervisor at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church and was a member there as well.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings Ronnie McCormick, Larry McCormick, Darrell McCormick, Barbara McCormick and Carolyn Allen.
Donald is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Sherry McCormick; his children Robert McCormick (Jennifer) and Daniel McCormick (Shauna); grandchildren Justin, Gracie, and Luke; Step Grandchildren Brady and Will ; sister in law Diane McCormick; nieces and nephews and Brother In Laws and sisters in law.
Services will be noon Friday at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Father Larry McBride will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be 4:00 PM-8:00 PM Thursday at Tomblinson Funeral Henderson Chapel where prayers will be said at 6:00 PM and on Friday 10:00 AM until 11:30 AM at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020