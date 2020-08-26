1/1
Donald R. Peugh
1930 - 2020
Donald R. Peugh

Evansville - Donald R. Peugh, age 90, of Evansville, passed away August 25, 2020 at the Solarbron Terrace.

Don was born July 1, 1930 in Corydon, KY to the late Logan and Anna Louise Mattingly. He worked for Evansville Brewing and retired from Sterling Brewery in 1994 after 28 years of service. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and attended Salem United Church of Christ Heusler. Don loved the outdoors, yardwork, gardening, fishing and most of all, spending time with his family.

Surviving Don are his wife of 52 years, Marjorie (Schmidt) Peugh; daughter, Kelly Peugh; sister, Judy (Frank) Cowan of Henderson, KY; brother, Jerry Mattingly of Hopkinsville, KY, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Don will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Salem United Church of Christ, Pastor Al Schmitz officiating. Burial will be held at Antioch Cemetery near Owensville at a later date.

Friends may visit with the family from 1:00 PM until service time on Sunday at Salem United Church of Christ Heusler, 11325 Lower Mt. Vernon Road, Evansville, IN 47712.

Condolences may be made online at www.pierrefuneralhome.com.






Published in The Gleaner from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
01:00 PM
Salem United Church of Christ Heusler
AUG
30
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Salem United Church of Christ Heusler
