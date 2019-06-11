|
Donald West
Morganfield - Donald (Don) Ray West, 71 passed away Saturday, June 8th with his longtime companion Agnes Conia in an automobile accident. Don was a proud Army Veteran. He owned and operated West Service for 40 years before retiring. He spent many hours tending to his parents farms after retirement. He loved to travel and spent life enjoying numerous activities. He enjoyed target shooting for many years, he was a champion pool player and a competitive poker player. He more recently has been an avid golfer enjoying spending many days on the golf course with his friends. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, R J and Martha Louise West, and brother Roger West. Survivors include daughter, Julie Brown and husband Jim of Henderson. Sisters, Kay Haller and husband Mike of Evansville, IN; Linda Tieken and husband Leon of St. Wendell, IN. Nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be 10 AM Thursday 6/13 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Morganfield, KY. Fr. Larry McBride will officiate. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Wednesday at Whitsell Funeral Home where prayers will be said at 6:30 PM Wednesday.
Published in The Gleaner on June 11, 2019