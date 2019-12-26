|
Donna Alexander, age 71, of Spottsville, KY passed away at 10:17 a.m., December 25, 2019 at the Lucy Smith King Care Center under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
Donna worked in retail for 30 years. She never met a stranger and could talk to anyone. Donna was witty, sarcastic, and never left you wondering what she was thinking. She had a big heart full of love and generosity for her family and friends. Her grandchildren were the loves of her life. Daytona Beach was her favorite place to be. Christmas was Donna's favorite day of the year. She loved shopping, giving gifts, and filling stockings not only for her children, but for their friends as well. It is very fitting that this year, on her favorite day of the year, Donna got the best gift of all; seeing Jesus.
Donna was preceded in death by her father, William Ray Henderson.
Donna is survived by her husband Jewell Lane Alexander; daughter, Angela Peters Morris and her husband Randy of Henderson, KY ; sons, Jason Wallace and his wife Christin of Zion, KY and Derek Alexander and his wife Susie of Island, KY; mother; Ruth E.Henderson of Sebree, KY; 5 grandchildren: James Alec Peters, Jaxson and Jacelyn Wallace, and Jacob and Ellie Alexander.
Relatives and friends are invited to Donna's Life Celebration from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, December 28, 2019 and again on Saturday starting at 9:00 a.m. until time of the service at Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home with Brother Brad Pendergraft officiating. Entombment will follow at Fairmont Cemetery Mausoleum in Henderson, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice.
